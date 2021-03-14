Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,364 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $137,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

