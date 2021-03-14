Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.5% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

