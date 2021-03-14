apM Coin Trading 27.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. apM Coin has a total market cap of $10.44 million and $10,583.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.83 or 0.00646355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00034990 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

APM is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

