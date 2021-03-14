APIX (APIX) Price Up 18.5% This Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $9.62 million and approximately $918,126.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APIX has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0813 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.40 or 0.00641682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00068758 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00024848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00034818 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.