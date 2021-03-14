Aperio Group LLC Takes $218,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after acquiring an additional 400,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,455,000 after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 601,169 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,532,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,310,000 after purchasing an additional 57,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,436,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.