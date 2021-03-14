Aperio Group LLC Sells 4,864 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,589,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,840,000 after buying an additional 379,367 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,758,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in 1st Source by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 1st Source by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

