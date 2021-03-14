Aperio Group LLC Reduces Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,038,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% in the third quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,457,000 after purchasing an additional 545,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 113.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 450,931 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

EB stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

