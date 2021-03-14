Aperio Group LLC Invests $280,000 in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,351,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $997,668.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,974.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 968,696 shares of company stock valued at $42,259,297.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.