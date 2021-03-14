Aperio Group LLC Invests $259,000 in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,516,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

