Aperio Group LLC Invests $246,000 in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOD opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.92. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $1,004,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOD. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.83.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

