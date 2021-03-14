Aperio Group LLC Invests $235,000 in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $933,883.02. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

