Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of AM opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

