Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 52,111 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after acquiring an additional 481,395 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 341,050 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after buying an additional 347,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

NYSE AM opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.