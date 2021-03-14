Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Down 64.6% in February

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.02. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
