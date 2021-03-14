Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Down 64.6% in February

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.02. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

