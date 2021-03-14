Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

