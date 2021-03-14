Analyzing Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Nutriband alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nutriband and MSA Safety, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A MSA Safety 0 1 2 0 2.67

MSA Safety has a consensus target price of $138.67, suggesting a potential downside of 15.88%. Given MSA Safety’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MSA Safety is more favorable than Nutriband.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutriband and MSA Safety’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $370,000.00 459.52 -$2.72 million ($0.37) -72.30 MSA Safety $1.40 billion 4.60 $136.44 million $4.80 34.34

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Nutriband. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSA Safety, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of MSA Safety shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of MSA Safety shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and MSA Safety’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -263.80% -53.69% -32.84% MSA Safety 10.40% 23.96% 10.13%

Summary

MSA Safety beats Nutriband on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also comprise breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, including confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its product under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.