Analyzing CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

This table compares FTI Consulting and CD International Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 7.56% 13.27% 7.18% CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FTI Consulting and CD International Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 0 2 0 3.00 CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTI Consulting currently has a consensus target price of $167.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.77%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than CD International Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTI Consulting and CD International Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $2.35 billion 1.83 $216.73 million $5.80 21.69 CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of FTI Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of FTI Consulting shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CD International Enterprises has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats CD International Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions. Its Economic Consulting segment provides financial, economic, and econometric consulting; business and expert valuation, and expert testimony services; intellectual property services; economic and statistical analyses services; services related to public policy and regulated industries, and healthcare economics and policy; international arbitration; and economic impact analysis, market modeling, and securities litigation and risk management services and other litigation services. The company's Technology segment offers e-discovery and data compliance management, managed document review, digital forensics, information governance, privacy and security, and contract intelligence services, as well as Radiance Visual Analytics software. Its Strategic Communications segment provides advice services relating to public affairs and government relations, crisis communications, corporate reputation, digital and, capital markets communications, transaction communications, and digital, analytics, and insights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

CD International Enterprises Company Profile

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People's Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.