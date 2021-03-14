Analysts Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Target Price at $120.18

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in The Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $115.74 on Thursday. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.