Analysts Set Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Price Target at $45.25

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

STTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.82. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

