Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $63.91

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of HUBG traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.12. 329,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,645. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $68.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after buying an additional 264,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 226,586 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 198,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,689,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

