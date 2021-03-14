Analysts Set Expectations for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $178.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.