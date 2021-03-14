Analysts Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) PT at $11.00

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $12.72 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,435,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,585,000 after purchasing an additional 380,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 142,957 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 631,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,362,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

