Analysts Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) PT at $53.00

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 405,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,453,000 after buying an additional 605,118 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,273,000 after acquiring an additional 485,294 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6,026.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 437,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $14,835,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.