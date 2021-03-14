Analysts Set Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Target Price at $68.25

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $47,302.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,956 shares of company stock worth $589,287 and have sold 76,096 shares worth $3,080,254. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Anterix by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

ATEX stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

