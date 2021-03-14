Analysts Expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

TRUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

TRUE traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,246. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $538.69 million, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,799.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,808 shares of company stock valued at $45,867. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TrueCar by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,638,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $2,405,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter worth about $2,834,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

