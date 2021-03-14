Analysts Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Announce $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.13. The Progressive posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $255,447.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 31.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the third quarter worth $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

