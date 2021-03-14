Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.98. 1,582,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,855 shares of company stock worth $13,900,467. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

