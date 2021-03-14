Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.17 Million

Brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post $67.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.80 million and the lowest is $66.70 million. QCR reported sales of $52.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $276.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $267.30 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $281.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QCR.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in QCR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QCR by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in QCR by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.98 on Friday. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.
