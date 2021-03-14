Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.17 Million

Brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post $67.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.80 million and the lowest is $66.70 million. QCR reported sales of $52.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $276.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $267.30 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $281.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in QCR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QCR by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in QCR by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.98 on Friday. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

