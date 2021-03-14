Analysts Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.12. Navigator reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Navigator.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.
Shares of NVGS opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $601.54 million, a PE ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $11.71.
Navigator Company Profile
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.
