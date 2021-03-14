Analysts Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63. LGI Homes reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $12.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.02 to $14.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

LGIH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.59. 280,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.96. LGI Homes has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $141.00.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,266,351 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,825,000 after acquiring an additional 126,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,079,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 762,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,577,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LGI Homes by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after acquiring an additional 152,326 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

