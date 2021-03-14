Analysts Expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,498. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.77. Embraer has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

