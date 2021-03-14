Analysts Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce $69.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.10 million and the lowest is $68.90 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $74.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $305.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $308.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $318.41 million, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $325.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.28. 590,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,160. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

