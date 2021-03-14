Analysts Anticipate Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Perion Network reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perion Network.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 717.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 116,373 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 495.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth $151,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $670.10 million, a PE ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

