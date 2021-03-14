Analysts Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.81 Million

Analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report $44.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $201.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $204.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $263.19 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $273.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 978,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,931. JFrog has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.27.

In other news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $10,523,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,509.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

