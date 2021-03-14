Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

NPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.02. 118,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,977. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

