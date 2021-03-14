Analysts Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Badger Meter reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Badger Meter by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.63. 107,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,822. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $111.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

