Analysts Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Altimmune posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

ALT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

ALT opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $622.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 19,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 32,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

