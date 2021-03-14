Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRS. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.87.
AMRS opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Amyris by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 1,008.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,958 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Amyris by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,452,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 489,364 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 80.7% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 1,488,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.
