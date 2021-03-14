Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRS. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.87.

AMRS opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Amyris by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amyris by 1,008.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,958 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Amyris by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,452,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after buying an additional 489,364 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 80.7% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 1,488,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

