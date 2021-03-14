Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Short Interest Up 98.3% in February

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the February 11th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AMHC stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.50.

In other Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $133,992.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

