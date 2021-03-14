Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMPH opened at $19.36 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.68 million, a PE ratio of 138.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $377,826.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,591.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,811 shares of company stock worth $3,032,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

