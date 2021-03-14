American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Sells $148,470.00 in Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMWD stock opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.