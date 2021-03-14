American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AHOTF. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

AHOTF opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.42.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.