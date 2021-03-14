American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Up 111.7% in February

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 111.7% from the February 11th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,838,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Energy Partners stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. American Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
American Energy Partners Company Profile
