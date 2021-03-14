American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Up 111.7% in February

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 111.7% from the February 11th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,838,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Energy Partners stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. American Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

