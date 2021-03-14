American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $13.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.