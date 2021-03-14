American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $13.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.23.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
