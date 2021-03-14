America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.23

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.79. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 140,127 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $285.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.