AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $78.99.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.