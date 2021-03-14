Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Up 92.3% in February

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the February 11th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of Alumina stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.34. 2,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,609. Alumina has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Alumina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

