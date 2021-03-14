Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.18 Billion

Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report $42.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.23 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $33.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $189.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $225.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $222.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $262.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 6,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $50.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,050.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,019.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,747.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.