AllSafe Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $395,927.14 and $107,253.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 99.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.