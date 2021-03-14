AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells $6,268,062.68 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director John Robert Wilson sold 200,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $6,268,062.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. AlloVir, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 608.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

